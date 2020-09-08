ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man is in the Fulton County Jail and another man is awaiting extradition to Georgia in connection to a fatal shooting.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a vehicle accident call on May 4, 2020.
When officer’s arrived, they determined a black SUV struck another vehicle and the occupants inside of the SUV jumped out and ran from the scene.
Police were able to track down the SUV’s owner at an apartment complex near the 2100 block of Southwood Cove.
When detectives went to speak with the owner, they found the owner, Donovan Maxwell, 29, fatally shot.
Homicide investigators connected Quintavius Moore, 32, and Amarius Norris, 22, to the murders, a police spokesperson said.
Moore was arrested on August 6 in Atlanta.
Moore is currently in Fulton County Jail with no bond.
Norris was arrested by U.S. Marshals agents in Hennepin County, Minnesota.
An Atlanta police spokesperson said Norris is in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Atlanta on murder charges.
