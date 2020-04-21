MARIETTA, GA (CBS46)—A Marietta man is behind bars after police conducted a “complex year-long narcotics investigation”, Marietta police wrote.
According to a press release, officers arrested Deontrez Smart, 33, on numerous felony drug charges.
Police began investigating Smart in January 2019, officers wrote.
The press release further stated that on April 20, officers executed a search warrant at Smart’s Marietta home on Gresham Avenue and allegedly seized the following item: 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 104 Oxycodone pills, 7 MDMA pills, 104 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, 2 stolen hand guns, and material to cook, cut, package, and distribute heroin and crack cocaine.
Smart was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.