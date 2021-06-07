BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—Brookhaven police are investigating a man who may have taken his own life after he assaulted two women.
On June 5, two women called 9-1-1 reporting they were assaulted by a man. The call came from the 1800 block of Commons Drive, police said.
When police arrived, they learned “one victim was a relative of the suspect; the other victim had no relationship to the suspect.” One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other victim was treated and released by paramedics at the scene, according to police.
Police later identified Jermaine Maree, 42, of Brookhaven, as the suspect in the attack. Maree, according to police, was charged with aggravated assault (with intent to murder), false imprisonment, and a slew of other charges.
Later, police went to arrest Maree at his home in the 1800 block of Colt Drive in Brookhaven, however, Maree did not answer the door. Police also unsuccessfully attempted to contact Maree via telephone.
Officers at the scene then contacted SWAT and negotiators to assist in arresting Maree.
Nearby residents were told to remain in their homes.
“After negotiators were unable to contact Jermaine Maree, North Metro SWAT officers entered the residence. While searching the house, officers discovered Jermaine Maree deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound”, according to a police spokesperson.
The police spokesperson further said, “no police officers discharged their weapons during this incident, and no police officer had contact with Jermaine Maree prior to his death.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the crime scene.
