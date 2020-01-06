ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a man armed with a handgun has barricaded himself inside his northwest Atlanta home and has at least one child with him.
The incident is unfolding at a home on the 200 block of Griffin Street.
Police say when officers arrived on scene just after 6:30 a.m., they were met by three children who told them their father was inside with a baseball bat and possibly armed with a handgun.
Police say the father assaulted the three children, who later alerted officers, with the baseball bat. The children were taken to an area hospital with lacerations to the head but were said to be okay.
Police have a perimeter set up around the home and are waiting for a SWAT team.
Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy, which is very near the area, is currently on a soft lockdown.
WATCH Daniel Wilkerson's Facebook LIVE from the scene (can't see the video? click here)
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.