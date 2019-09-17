ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out why a man stepped onto a Clarke County school bus and began yelling strange statements, claiming someone was trying to kill him.
The incident happened on September 6.
According to the Clarke County school district, a driver stopped at a bus stop to pick up students when a man walked up to the bus' stairwell and began shouting the strange statements.
The bus driver, obviously frightened, continued to tell the man not to board the bus.
A parent saw what was happening and went onto the bus and removed the man. The driver notified the transportation department, who then called the school district's police.
The students were safely taken to school.
The man has been charged with criminal trespass, reckless conduct and disturbing the operations of a public school.
A frightening situation for students in Athens when an unfamiliar man boards their bus and starts making strange statements. I've got the video. Join us now on @cbs46. https://t.co/3tBSFrulTE #ClarkeCounty pic.twitter.com/4hHA8zdYMx— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) September 17, 2019
