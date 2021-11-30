ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot during an alleged armed carjacking in northwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.
Atlanta Police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 4:07 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, the victim told officers that he had been carjacked at gunpoint by two people. The possible suspects fled the location in his vehicle, police said.
Investigators are working to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.