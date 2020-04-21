Johns Creek (CBS46)—Johns Creek police have arrested a man they say fatally shot his father.
According to a press release from Johns Creek police, officers responded to a call reporting a person shot on April 16 at Johns Creek Court.
When officers arrived, they located Jim Painter, 69, dead from several gunshot wounds, according to a police statement.
The officers then arrested Painter’s son, Gregory Painter, 40, charging him with aggravated assault and murder, police wrote.
Police reported the mother of the alleged shooter and wife of the victim was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She was not harmed during the incident.
Johns Creek police have not released a motive for the shooting.
