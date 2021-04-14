Gwinnett County police have arrested a man in connection to shooting his friend.
According to a press release, police responded to a shooting call on April 14 just after 1:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of Holcomb Bridge Road.
When police arrived, they found a person dead in the front seat of a Ford Explorer. He was shot one time, police said.
Two other occupants were at the scene and spoke with detectives.
The passengers reportedly told detectives that while they were all riding in the vehicle, Jorge Ramirez, 31, of Norcross, was in the back seat with a gun. During the drive, investigators said Ramirez fired a gun from the backseat and the bullet fatally struck the person in the front seat.
Ramirez was booked into Gwinnett County Jail and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name until the next of kin is notified.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
