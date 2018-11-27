Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County say they have a man in custody who may be connected to a case involving a body found in a burning vehicle three weeks ago.
On Monday night, Michael Smith turned himself in to the Lawrenceville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit. Police have not released further details of charges at this time.
Police are trying to identify a body found inside a burning vehicle in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.
The body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a subdivision clubhouse on Springbottom Drive.
Police were called to the scene after residents noticed a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews extinguished the flames and found the body shortly after.
It is unclear how the person was killed but police tell CBS46 that the fire looks to be deliberately set. The incident is being treated as a homicide.
The identity has not been released at this time.
Investigators will be trying to gather more information from the Homeowners Association and other points of contact within the neighborhood.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
