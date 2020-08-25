ATLANTA (CBS46) Two men are injured, one critically, after shots were fired near a gas station in southwest Atlanta late Monday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Chevron gas station on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Police say someone inside a vehicle began firing shots near the station, striking two men. One of the victims, only described as a 30 year-old man, was struck while pumping gas at the station. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
The other victim was walking in the area when he was struck. He's only described as a 44 year-old man. He was also taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shootings may have been a result of an argument that took place just north of the area. No suspects are in custody.
If you have any information on the shootings, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
