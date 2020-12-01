Scene of shooting on Rocky Ford Rd
Scene of shooting on Rocky Ford Rd

A man is dead after police say he was shot in the basement of his grandmother's home in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The victim, only described as a man in his 20's, was found by his grandmother inside the basement of the home on the 200 block of Rocky Ford Road. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive has not been determined and there's no suspect information at this time. 

If you know anything, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

