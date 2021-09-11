ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident in an Atlanta park.
The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at Oakland City Park in the Oakland City neighborhood.
When they arrived, they found a man with ‘what appears to be’ stabbing wounds.
Police told CBS46 that the incident started as a celebration that escalated into a confrontation.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
