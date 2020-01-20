LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's brother during a domestic dispute is recovering himself after being shot by an officer during the exchange.
Police say Jazmen Glanton, 29, was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend's brother at around 1:15 a.m. at the Tall Pines apartments in LaGrange.
Officer Megan Keith was responding to the scene and saw Glanton shoot 25 year-old Phatrial Simms. Officer Keith then returned fire, striking Glanton in the arm. Glanton is expected to be okay.
Simms was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
No officers were injured.
