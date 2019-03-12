Acworth, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their Paulding County home.
Max Daniel Penny, 40, is accused of fatally shooting 43 year-old Billy Sherman Vaughn Jr. at the home on North Springs Way in Acworth on March 3.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found Vaughn's body inside. After an investigation, police arrested Penny and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.
He's currently in the Paulding County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.