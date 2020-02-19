RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was found fatally shot at a home in Riverdale early Wednesday morning.
The victim was found at the home on the 6500 block of Oak Valley Drive.
Police have not released many details regarding the incident but they do say it appears to be domestic in nature.
No identities have been released.
