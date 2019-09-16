NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Norcorss are searching for a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Gwinnett County hotel over the weekend.
Jayvon Wilkins, 30, is accused in the fatal shooting of 30 year-old Darian Glover at the Hometown Suites on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross on Saturday.
Police say Glover had been shot several times and his body was found in a hallway at the hotel.
Witnesses told investigators that the two had been in a verbal altercation earlier in the morning and after hearing gunshots, Wilkins was seen fleeing the area on foot.
Both men were staying at the hotel.
Wilkins is wanted on charges of malice murder and aggravated assault. if you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call the GBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-388-5019.
