FAYETTEVILLE, GA (CBS46)—Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot on the back porch of a home.
According to a press release from police, officers responded to a home on Habersham Drive and located a man fatally shot.
The shooting happened on May 3, just after 11 p.m., police wrote.
During the investigation, police reported several residents in the area said an adult man was yelling aggressively and banging on houses in the neighborhood.
“At one point, the subject reportedly attempted to gain entry to a home on Habersham Drive, and he was shot by a resident of that home”, the press release stated.
Police wrote no charges are expected and they are asking anyone with information to call Fayetteville Police Detective Tyler Simpson at 770-719-4227.
