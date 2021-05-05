ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who fatally shot a man after he left a lounge to charge his cell phone. The shooting happened on January 7 outside of the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, Deandre Houston, 29, of Atlanta, left the lounge to charge his cell phone at his car. While Houston was walking to his car, police said he was approached by three men inside a black Nissan Sentra. The vehicle, according to police, was carjacked just prior to Houston’s shooting.
As Houston was walking to his car, one of the men got out of the carjacked Sentra and shot Houston.
The car was later found abandoned at the MARTA station on Donald Lee Hollowell, police said.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston’s family members pleaded for someone to help bring the killers to justice.
“I never thought I would be in this situation because my son did everything he could to avoid violence”, said Houston’s mother.
Police release surveillance footage of two men detectives believe may be connected to the fatal shooting.
There is a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment the suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.