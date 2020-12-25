Law enforcement in Atlanta are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead on Christmas Day.
Around 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Georgia Avenue after reports of a stabbing in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered the male victim with multiple stab wounds.
According to authorities, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
The identity of the victim has not been determined, officials told CBS46 News.
