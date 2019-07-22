ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing.
The stabbing happened just before midnight at a home on the 2900 block of Glenwood Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene and located a male who had been stabbed to death.
Moments later, police arrested a suspect they found behind a nearby business.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
