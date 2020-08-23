COFFEE Co., Ga. (CBS46)—Police reportedly arrested a man who fell asleep while hiding from officers.
According to a Facebook post from the Coffee County Sheriff's office, deputies went to arrest Khamal Webber on Friday for a theft of an automobile warrant out of Atkinson County.
During Webber’s arrest, he was able to flee from deputies in the Huffer and West Green area, police wrote.
On Saturday, deputies returned to the same area Webber was last seen and Webber was reportedly found asleep in a truck.
Deputies placed Webber under arrest.
