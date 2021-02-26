Police: Man found dead behind Whole Foods in NW Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department reported a man was found dead behind a Whole Foods in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
Around 9:13 a.m. officers responded to the Whole Foods on Northside Parkway after a person down call. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with facial injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene by Grady EMS and the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
Investigators told CBS46 that they are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
