ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police found a man dead in what appeared to be a hospital gown in northwest Atlanta Saturday evening.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. after reports of a body on the 400 block of Lanier Street. Once officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man in his twenties to thirties dead, dressed in a hospital-type gown.
According to investigators, it appeared that the body had been at the location for some time. Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
