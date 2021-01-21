Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man's body was found inside a burning vehicle in northwest Atlanta late Wednesday night.
Atlanta Police say a resident saw the vehicle on fire outside of their home on the 200 block of Argus Circle just before midnight. The person attempted to put out the fire and in doing so, saw the body inside and called 911.
Officers arrived and found the man dead. His identity has not been released. It's unclear how the man was killed.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
