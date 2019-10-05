GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found dead in his garage with head trauma on Friday night.
According to police, a family member called 911 after finding the 50-year-old man at his Kendrix Drive house.
"She heard something in the garage, went out to investigate and found him with bleeding from the head," Officer Ashley Wilson said.
Detectives are working to figure out who did this and said a motive appears to be robbery.
"Detectives are interviewing neighbors and looking for security footage to develop a suspect," Wilson said.
According to Wilson, it is an unusual crime for the gated community in unincorporated Buford.
"This is a relatively quiet neighborhood," she said. "We're not out here very often so this comes as a shock to neighbors in the community."
If you have information , you are asked to call Gwinnett County Police or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.
