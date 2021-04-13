The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a home in Decatur.
According to DeKalb County Police, officers were called to a vacant home on the 2500 block of Terrace Trail around 6 p.m. on reports of a man wielding a knife. When they arrived, the man allegedly lunged at them, forcing one of the officers to use a firearm. The suspect then went inside the home and wouldn't come out.
Police say the man came back outside and another confrontation occurred in which a shot was fired by an officer. The man then ran back inside the home where he was later found dead. The nature of his death is unclear at this time and he has not been identified.
No officers were injured.
At the request of @DeKalbCountyPD, we are investigating an OIS from overnight. One man is dead. No officers were injured. Our public affairs office will issue a statement on the incident today. pic.twitter.com/BnvGcZ15nA— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 13, 2021
