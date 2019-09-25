KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found dead inside an apartment in Kennesaw on Tuesday.
Upon arrival to the Bridges of Kennesaw apartment complex, police found Antuawn Rico Norman deceased from a gunshot wound.
The GBI called to the scene for further investigation.
If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.