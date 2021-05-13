Police line belt
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead near a southeast Atlanta church Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:43 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at the Liberty Baptist Church on Chamberlain street. When officers arrived, they discovered a man dead on the scene. The victim appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Grady EMS pronounced him dead on the scene. 

This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 as more details become available. 

