ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead near a southeast Atlanta church Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:43 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at the Liberty Baptist Church on Chamberlain street. When officers arrived, they discovered a man dead on the scene. The victim appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Grady EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
