CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Crawford County are trying to figure out what happened to a man found dead in his yard with bite marks on his body.
The unidentified man was found dead in the yard of his home on Marshall Mill Road on Sunday around 5 p.m. He was later identified as 76 year-old Lee Alvin Becham.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says Becham was found with bite marks on his body.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.
