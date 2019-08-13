DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)--DeKalb Police are working to find the person who shot a man.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
The shooting happened late Monday night. DeKalb Police said they responded to a person shot near the Waffle House on Columbia Drive in un-incorporated DeKalb.
According to police, the man may have been shot at another location and somehow arrived at the Waffle House.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
