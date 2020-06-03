CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton detectives are trying to find the person who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at the Hickory Park Apartments located near the 4900 block of Delano Road.
Officers said they responded to a person shot call and found a deceased 30-year-old man fatally shot in the parking lot.
Police do not have any suspect or motive information and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
