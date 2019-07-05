NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a man wanted for vehicular homicide.
The man is accused hitting and killing an acquaintance with his truck after an altercation on Thursday.
The gray 2001 extended cab Toyota Tacoma and has heavy front grill damage with Georgia tag DGF633. Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.
