ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man after he allegedly holed himself up inside a northwest Atlanta home Monday morning with children inside.
The incident unfolded at a home on the 200 block of Griffin Street.
Police say when officers arrived on scene just after 6:30 a.m., they were met by three children who told them their father was inside with a baseball bat and possibly armed with a handgun.
Police say the father assaulted the three children with the baseball bat. The children were taken to an area hospital with lacerations to the head but were said to be okay.
After holing himself inside for several hours, the suspect was eventually taken into custody around 11:45 a.m. The suspect and child inside are both uninjured.
No identities have been released.
