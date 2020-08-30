GAINESVILLE (CBS46)—A Gainesville man is behind bars for a series of felony charges.
According to a Facebook post from Gainesville police, Michael Burgess was arrested in connection to aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, and robbery by intimidation charges.
Police wrote Burgess allegedly assaulted a woman known to him, and Burgess was known to frequent a frequents areas near Dawsonville Highway, John Morrow Pkwy, and Shallowford Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.