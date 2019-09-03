ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the early hours of Tuesday morning, police responded to a shooting in northwest Atlanta that caused major traffic delays for commuters in the area.
Upon arrival, police found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound laying in the middle of the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue.
The victim was immediately transported to Grady Hospital after police discovered he was shot in the back.
The victim was reported alert and conscious. Officials have not yet released the victim's identity at this time. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
