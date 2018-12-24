Cumming, GA (CBS46) A man is dead following a shooting during a domestic incident at a home in Forsyth County early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the home on Berry Patch Drive, just off Matt Highway (SR 369) in northwest Forsyth County.
Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving family members. The identity of the deceased hasn't been released, pending notification of relatives.
No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
