DEKALB (CBS46)-- DeKalb County police are investigating a home invasion that left one man dead.
The shooting happened Sunday, just before 8 p.m., at a condominium near the 4200 block of Waldrop Place in un-incorporated DeKalb County.
According to police, officers responded to a home invasion call after a witness told police she saw two men forcibly enter a condominium unit. The witness told police she heard several gunshots.
Police said DeKalb’s SWAT went inside the condo unit and found a deceased man in his 30’s. Police are working to determine if the deceased man lived inside of the condominium unit.
Detectives are trying to track down the victim’s family so that they can positively identify the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
