COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Cumberland Mall patron is facing a charge of public indecency after he was caught masturbating inside a store.
According to Cobb County Police, Marcus Alan McKenzie was inside the Windsor store at the mall when he exposed his genitals and began to masturbate. Police said he was in view of multiple people shopping inside the store.
When police investigated McKenzie’s background, they discovered he has been convicted of the same crime on three previous occasions in South Carolina.
