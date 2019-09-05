GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a theft and subsequent burglary investigation.
On August 10th, the victim was shopping at Burlington Coat Factory at Sugarloaf Mills Mall. She told police she walked away from her purse momentarily and her wallet was stolen. It contained items with her address listed and a spare key.
On August 11th, the victim was at home and heard a noise in her garage/office area. When she went to investigate, she was struck in the head with a blunt object by an unknown person. The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.
The woman did not want to go on-camera, but told CBS46 that she feels better physically, and hopes someone in the community recognizes the suspect.
Do you recognize this man below? Gwinnett Police need help identifying him in connection to a stolen wallet & later, the burglary of that person’s home. The victim says on Aug 11th, she was hit in the head w/ a blunt object at her house after she heard someone inside. RT to help. pic.twitter.com/7tJ1ZGuKfj— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 5, 2019
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, dark baseball hat, and a large chain necklace.
Gwinnett Police also want to remind residents that it is important to act quickly if your keys are ever stolen and change your locks immediately.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
