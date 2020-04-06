ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a teen is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home in Alpharetta early Monday morning and the victim may be the teen's father.
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at a home on Nathan Circle.
Police say the 18 year-old unidentified suspect knocked on the door of the home and when a man answered, the teen stabbed him. The suspect then stabbed two other people inside the home, one of which police believe is the suspect's father.
The suspect then took off on foot and was later arrested with the assistance of a K9 officer.
No identities have been released.
