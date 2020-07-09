ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say shot a man in northwest Atlanta.
According to press release, the shooting happened on January 31st, near the Chevron at the 2000 block of Bolton Road.
Officers responded to a call reporting a person shot and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck, police wrote.
The man was rushed to an area hospital, and he is now paralyzed as a result of the shooting, police said.
Detectives reported the shooting happened after several suspects were attempting to steal items from parked vehicles.
The victim confronted the suspects and at least one of the suspects fired several shots, injuring the victim.
Police believe the suspects involved in the shooting left in a stolen Nissan Versa.
Investigators said they were able to get surveillance video of a suspect from a nearby security camera.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
