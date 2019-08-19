Residents are back in their homes after being evacuated early Monday morning.
Police responded to a man threatening to harm himself and others on Moreland Avenue and Caroline Street in northeast Atlanta.
According to police, the 30-year-old-man was armed and alone inside of his apartment, prior to surrendering to police.
Police said there were no injuries and charges are pending.
