JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for a man accused of abusing a 1 year-old toddler in his care.
Justin Michael Taylor is wanted on felony criminal charges after allegedly abusing the toddler, who was left in his care on June 29.
Taylor is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children-1st degree.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 706-367-8718.
