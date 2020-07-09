GWNNETT CO (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after being charged with robbing the RaceTrac near the 3400 block of Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
According to police, on June 30, a man went into the RaceTrac, got into the checkout line, and allowed several people to go ahead of him.
When the suspect approached the counter, he allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the cash from the cash register, police wrote.
In addition, a store employee told officers the suspect has come into the store in the past.
During the course of the investigation, officers tracked down and arrested Christopher Gates, 31, of Lawrenceville for the reported robbery.
Gates was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on July 4, police said.
