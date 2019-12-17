ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to track down a man accused of posing as an officer before assaulting and then exposing himself to a masseuse.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. on December 12 at the Massage Angels, located on Woodstock Road.
According to Roswell Police, the suspect identified himself as a Roswell Police officer as he attempted to place handcuffs on the masseuse. He also performed indecent acts in her presence.
The suspect then left the business in his own vehicle. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and black suspenders.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact the Roswell Police Department.
