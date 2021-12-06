SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — On Tanglewood Road in Snellville, homeowners are in disbelief. Rachel Searcy had no idea her neighbor was practicing dentistry out of his home without a license.
ORIGINAL STORY: Gwinnett County man arrested after dental patients complained of pain, disfigurement
“This is very shocking; I had no idea,” Searcy said. “I’ve seen cars and stuff before, but I just figured it was family because there were kids out and it looked like a father, mother and grandma. That’s all I really saw. I’m really shocked.”
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Gerardo Lossada after one of his patients came forward and told police they had sustained pain and disfigurement at the hands of Lossada.
“What we are understanding is this person is targeting the Hispanic and Latino community, so it is very important for us to get that information out. We do want to ask if there are any other potential victims please come forward,” Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater said with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the arrest warrant, Lossada knowingly and unlawfully did conduct teeth cleanings and applied braces to individuals in an office located in his home.
“They are really nice people, but this is wild,” Searcy said.
“We’ve talked about it, but I didn’t know he was operating out of his home. He was a dentist in Venezuela,” Another neighbor said.
CBS46 went to Lossada’s home after he posted bond, but no one answered the door.
“Right now, it is our understanding that there could be potentially more victims and so it is a problem,” Atwater said.
