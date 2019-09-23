CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun out on a Clayton County sheriff's deputy.
Police said the suspect then fled the scene located in the Godby Road - Jones Circle area.
At this time, little is known about the suspect. He is described as a small framed, light-skinned black male with no shoes. He has tattoos all over his body and face with short hair.
He was last seen with multi-colored sweat pants on and a green satchel around his body. The gun he pulled on the sheriff deputy is believed to be in the satchel.
Officers, along with K9 units, are canvassing the area.
"To think that somebody dangerous is right next door to us as a business owner, a new business owner, in this area is very uneasy," said a woman's whose new business had only been open for a week.
CBS46 will continue to monitor this situation.
