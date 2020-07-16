ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men detectives said may be connected to alleged armed robbery.
According to a press release, officers responded to an armed robbery call on July 2, around 1:28 p.m., near the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road in southwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived, the victim told officers he agreed to meet with two men to purchase car parts.
However, when the victim met with the men, one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and told the victim to get on the ground, police wrote.
Moments later, “The suspects then took the victim's phone, wallet and cash”, according to police.
The two suspects left the scene in a gold Ford Explorer.
Police released sketches of the alleged suspects and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.