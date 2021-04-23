A man is in custody after he allegedly shot a customer at a gas station and opened fire on several vehicles traveling down a busy northeast Atlanta roadway.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Moreland Avenue.
Police say an Atlanta Public Schools officer was driving down Moreland Avenue when he heard gunshots. He then saw a man with a weapon fleeing the area. The suspect was later taken into custody.
After investigating inside the store officers found the victim, a 60 year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his arm and torso. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
Police also say the suspect fired shots at several vehicles traveling in the area but don't believe any were struck.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.