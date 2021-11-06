BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a domestic dispute escalated in Brookhaven Saturday night.
Police responded to a domestic dispute at the Marc at Brookhaven Apartments.
After SWAT made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, NMSWAT entered the apartment and found the suspect dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.
The scene is now clear.
